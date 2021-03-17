For the drive home in Kenosha: A steady rain in the evening. Windy with showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kenosha, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from THU 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
