Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.