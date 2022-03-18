This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Occasional rain. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has Monday and Tuesday off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
