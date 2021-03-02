Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
