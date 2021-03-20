For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
