Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.