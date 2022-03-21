For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
