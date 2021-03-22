 Skip to main content
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

