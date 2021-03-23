For the drive home in Kenosha: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
