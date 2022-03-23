This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
