This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
