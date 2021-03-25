Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Windy with rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.