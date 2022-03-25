Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
