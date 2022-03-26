For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
