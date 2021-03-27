This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
