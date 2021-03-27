Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.