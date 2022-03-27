This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
