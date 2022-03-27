 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

