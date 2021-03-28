 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert