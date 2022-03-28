Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.