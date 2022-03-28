Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
Rain and snow are still in the forecast today, but winds will be much stronger for the entire state. Find out if the rain and snow chance will continue for the weekend in our updated forecast.
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
The dreary weather continues across Wisconsin today. Off and on rain and snow showers will persist through the day and night. When will it all end? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
Watch now: Dry, but still cold Monday across Wisconsin. Chance of rain and a little snow returns Tuesday
Partly cloudy and not much wind today, but still colder than normal for late March. Windy conditions and a rain/snow mix will return to the state tomorrow. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Looki…
This evening in Kenosha: Windy at times with rain likely. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an i…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scat…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected…