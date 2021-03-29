This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
