Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
