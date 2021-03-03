Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.