Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.