Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degre…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see thundersto…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a m…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees …