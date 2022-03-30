Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Rain. Low 36F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.