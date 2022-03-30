This evening in Kenosha: Rain. Low 36F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow are still in the forecast today, but winds will be much stronger for the entire state. Find out if the rain and snow chance will continue for the weekend in our updated forecast.
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
The gloomy weather continues across the state Wednesday. Rain likely ahead of a cold front, but snow behind it as our temperatures drop once again. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area.
Watch now: Rain returns this afternoon and lingers through Wednesday. Snow in the forecast for Thursday
Dreary weather is making a comeback to Wisconsin today and it's going to be sticking around. See when rain and eventually snow is most likely across the state in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry, but still cold Monday across Wisconsin. Chance of rain and a little snow returns Tuesday
Partly cloudy and not much wind today, but still colder than normal for late March. Windy conditions and a rain/snow mix will return to the state tomorrow. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecast…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Looki…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph…