For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degre…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see thundersto…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a m…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 de…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tempe…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees …