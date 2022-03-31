Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.