Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

