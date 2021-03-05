Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.