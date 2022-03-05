Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.