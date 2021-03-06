Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
