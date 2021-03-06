Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.