Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.