For the drive home in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
