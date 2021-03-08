 Skip to main content
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

