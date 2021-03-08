Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
