 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert