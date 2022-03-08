Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. There i…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomor…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Storms may contain str…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempe…