For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
