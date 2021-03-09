Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.