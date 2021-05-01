May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.