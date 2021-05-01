Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Kenos…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cl…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 46F. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents sh…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's …