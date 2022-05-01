 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

