Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
