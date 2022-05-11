May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.