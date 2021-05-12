May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.