This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
