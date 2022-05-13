This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. There is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It look…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Sunday's winds coul…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to …
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The…