May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.