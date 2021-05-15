 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert