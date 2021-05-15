This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
