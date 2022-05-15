May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Kenosha. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.