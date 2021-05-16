Kenosha's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
