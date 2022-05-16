For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
