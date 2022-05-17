May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.