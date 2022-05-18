Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Wisconsin today, but rain likely late Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Showers in the forecast Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, but a good chance of rain for everyone tonight that will linger into Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures. Get the full details here.
Windy this afternoon, but comfortable temperatures across the state. Rain will return Tuesday, but some have a better chance than others. See when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, but threat spreads south for Thursday
Multiple rounds of rain are expected today thru Thursday night across Wisconsin. Severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but a greater chance Thursday evening. Here's the latest information.
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatur…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!