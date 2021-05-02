Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Kenos…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cl…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 46F. W…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's …
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll …